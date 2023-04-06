A local family is donating $3,000 a year for three years to the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

A local family is donating $3,000 a year for three years to the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

Local family makes $9K commitment to Salvation Army in Abbotsford

Tejpar family to donate $3K annually for 3 years to emergency pantry program

A local family has made a commitment to donate $3,000 a year for the next three years to the emergency pantry at the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope in Abbotsford.

The donation has been made by the Tejpar family, owners of the Best Western Plus Regency Inn and Conference Centre.

Kim Hissink, fundraising coordinator for the Salvation Army, said the emergency pantry provides an average of 40 hampers per month. Each hamper feeds a family of four for five to seven days.

“This is a true community partnership,” Hissink said of the Tejpar family’s donation. “… Currently the program costs are well over $36,000 annually and we are currently supplementing it almost fully. Their generosity will help ease the pressure.”

RELATED: Salvation Army concerned about drop in red kettle donations in Abbotsford-Mission

Hissink said, in 2022, 472 emergency hampers were provided through the pantry along with more than 300 gift cards at Christmas to assist with holiday meals.

Rob Studiman, community ministries director for the Salvation Army, also thanked the family for their support.

“It really does take a village and, as the communities of Abbotsford and Mission continue to grow and the rising costs of food, we are so grateful to have community partners like the Tejpar family,” he said.

“Their support over the next three years combined with our Big Red Food Bin drives will allow us to continue helping those in need in the communities of Abbotsford and Mission.’

A statement from the Tejpar family said: “Philanthropy has always remained a long-standing commitment within our family in supporting charitable groups and organizations. Giving is so important, as we assist the most vulnerable in improving their health and a chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty.”

RELATED: Salvation Army presents $600K in Abbotsford for flood recovery

Charity and DonationsSalvation Army

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Llama Sanctuary finds last-minute Shuswap home following eviction
Next story
Abbotsford Tulip Festival is back in a new – and bigger – location for 2023

Just Posted

A free income-tax preparation program is offered in Abbotsford for people with low incomes.
Free income-tax service offered in Abbotsford for people with low incomes

BC Ferries cancelled numerous midday sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Easter Sunday, amid adverse weather. (Black Press Media file photo)
Poor weather causes numerous ferry cancellations between mainland, Vancouver Island

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

It is believed this vehicle that caught fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 8, 2023 may have been stolen, said a fire official. (Brad Jensen/ Facebook)
Vehicle that caught fire at Chilliwack gas station in middle of night may have been stolen