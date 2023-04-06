Local family makes $9K commitment to Salvation Army in Abbotsford

A local family is donating $3,000 a year for three years to the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

A local family has made a commitment to donate $3,000 a year for the next three years to the emergency pantry at the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope in Abbotsford.

The donation has been made by the Tejpar family, owners of the Best Western Plus Regency Inn and Conference Centre.

Kim Hissink, fundraising coordinator for the Salvation Army, said the emergency pantry provides an average of 40 hampers per month. Each hamper feeds a family of four for five to seven days.

“This is a true community partnership,” Hissink said of the Tejpar family’s donation. “… Currently the program costs are well over $36,000 annually and we are currently supplementing it almost fully. Their generosity will help ease the pressure.”

Hissink said, in 2022, 472 emergency hampers were provided through the pantry along with more than 300 gift cards at Christmas to assist with holiday meals.

Rob Studiman, community ministries director for the Salvation Army, also thanked the family for their support.

“It really does take a village and, as the communities of Abbotsford and Mission continue to grow and the rising costs of food, we are so grateful to have community partners like the Tejpar family,” he said.

“Their support over the next three years combined with our Big Red Food Bin drives will allow us to continue helping those in need in the communities of Abbotsford and Mission.’

A statement from the Tejpar family said: “Philanthropy has always remained a long-standing commitment within our family in supporting charitable groups and organizations. Giving is so important, as we assist the most vulnerable in improving their health and a chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty.”

