Local business sponsors 30 kids for Abbotsford summer camps

Applications now being accepted for kids who might not otherwise be able to attend

Kids’ summer camps in Abbotsford offer several activities, including swimming. A local company is sponsoring 30 kids to attend the camps for free. (Stock photo from Pixabay)

For a second year in a row, Miller Pearson Consulting is sponsoring up to 30 Abbotsford children to attend a week of summer camps free of charge.

Eligible Abbotsford children will have the opportunity to participate in activities such as sports, swimming, outdoor adventure, canoeing, kayaking, skateboarding, conservation learning, healthy eating education, arts, theatre, dance, science, magic training, and more.

Kids will also have the opportunity to meet with local organizations and businesses on site at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre and learn about pollinators, engineering, animal adaptations, magic tricks and farming.

Access to a sponsored summer camp spot can be arranged by a teacher, counsellor, elder, child and youth worker, social worker or other community professional who knows about the child’s unique situation and the need for support to attend camp.

These community professionals are asked to e-mail Sfederspiel@abbotsford.ca for application information. Sponsored day camp spots will be on a first-come, first-served until all spots are filled.

Up to 550 kids attend Abbotsford summer camps yearly at Abbotsford Recreation Centre, Matsqui Recreation Centre, Mill Lake Park, Gardner Park and Fish Trap Creek Park, Albert Dyck Lake and local skate parks.

The cost is between $155 and $190 per week, depending on the camp selected.

Archway Community Services and the Abbotsford school district will be facilitating the applications. Miller Pearson Consulting hopes other local businesses will sponsor children to attend camp in the future.

Visit abbotsford.ca/registration for more information about summer camps and how to register.

