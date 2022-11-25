Let us know about your Christmas light displays

2022 holiday list to be shared online and in print

This home at 34314 Woodbine Crescent in Abbotsford was all lit up for the holidays in 2021.

The Abbotsford News wants readers to let us know about their Christmas light displays in Abbotsford and Mission.

Send us your address, the name of the family/individual hosting the display, and a brief description of what it includes.

Be sure to include the dates and times it will be lit, and whether any money is being collected for charity. Please include a high-resolution horizontal photo.

Email the information to newsroom@abbynews.com with “Christmas lights” in the subject line.

A list of the displays will be included online and in upcoming editions.

