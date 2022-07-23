Nola Stenstrom and Ishi Sharma from Yale Secondary and Rabbani Batra and Raissa Bartra from Abbotsford Senior Secondary display some of the donations collected for Archway Food Bank from July 5 to 7. (Submitted photo)

Kinsmen Club and students collect donations for food bank in Abbotsford

Cereal and cash collected July 5-7 outside Save-On-Foods on Whatcom Road

Abbotsford Kiwanis and Key clubs recently responded to a request for cereal donations at the Archway Food Bank.

Kiwanis members and students from five area high school Key Clubs collected cash donations and cereal at the Save-On-Foods store on Whatcom Road from July 5 to 7.

Over 500 boxes of cereal were purchased by shoppers and donated to the food bank. As well, $1,000 was collected and will be matched by the Abbotsford Kiwanis Club.

Key Clubs are self-governing student-led organizations of Kiwanis. There are currently seven local Key Clubs sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Abbotsford and Clearbrook.

