Kinsmen Club and students collect donations for food bank in Abbotsford

Cereal and cash collected July 5-7 outside Save-On-Foods on Whatcom Road

Nola Stenstrom and Ishi Sharma from Yale Secondary and Rabbani Batra and Raissa Bartra from Abbotsford Senior Secondary display some of the donations collected for Archway Food Bank from July 5 to 7. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford Kiwanis and Key clubs recently responded to a request for cereal donations at the Archway Food Bank.

Kiwanis members and students from five area high school Key Clubs collected cash donations and cereal at the Save-On-Foods store on Whatcom Road from July 5 to 7.

Over 500 boxes of cereal were purchased by shoppers and donated to the food bank. As well, $1,000 was collected and will be matched by the Abbotsford Kiwanis Club.

Key Clubs are self-governing student-led organizations of Kiwanis. There are currently seven local Key Clubs sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Abbotsford and Clearbrook.

