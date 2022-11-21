Kids invited to submit entries for Abbotsford mayor’s Christmas card

The winner of the 2021 design for the Abbotsford mayor’s Christmas card was Grade 4 student Seher. Entries are now being accepted until Nov. 30 for this year’s card.

The City of Abbotsford is once again inviting students in kindergarten to Grade 5 to participate in a contest to design the mayor’s annual Christmas card.

Every year mayor and council send out electronic Christmas cards across the city and province. Adding children’s artwork to the card adds an extra element of cheer, says Mayor Ross Siemens.

Elementary students from across the city are encouraged to create and submit a festive Christmas drawing that could be selected for the cover of the mayor’s official 2022 Christmas card.

RELATED: Abbotsford mayor and wife read classic children’s Christmas book

“Children bring such joy to the holiday season, and it is my hope that their festive spirit shines brightly in their artwork for the Christmas card contest,” Siemens said.

“I look forward to seeing all the creative artwork, and it is my privilege to share the winning art with family, friends and community members this holiday season.”

This is the third mayor’s annual Christmas card contest and the first for Siemens, who was elected in October after former mayor Henry Braun chose to not seek re-election.

Last year, almost 600 entries were submitted.

The student with the winning design will receive a Christmas prize package. Students wanting to participate in the contest must email their card design to mayorsoffice@abbotsford.ca no later than Nov. 30.

Visit abbotsford.ca/christmascard2022 for the entry form and more information.

Abbotsford City HallChristmas