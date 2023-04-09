(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna-bought lottery ticket makes some-bunny $5 million richer

Odds of winning the Classic Jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816

The winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Kelowna and some-bunny is $5 million richer this Easter weekend.

This is the second Classic Jackpot $5 million win in as many weeks with North Vancouver’s Simon Pleau winning in the March 29 draw.

The ticket purchased in Kelowna is the only one that matched all six winning numbers in Canada in the latest draw.

Winners have 52 weeks from the draw date on the ticket to claim their prize.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Free income-tax service offered in Abbotsford for people with low incomes
Next story
Puppies to power Lower Mainland yoga fundraiser

Just Posted

The City of Mission declared a state of emergency for its Benbow neighbourhood in 2021 during the atmospheric river event that flooded portions of the Hatzic Prairie. A recovery table has been formed by invested parties to address the issues that led to the flooding. /Bob Friesen Photo
‘Who will foot the bill?’: Bureaucracy a hurdle for Hatzic’s decades-long flood problem

The CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team have signed Abbotsford’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall for the fall. (Instagram photo)
CBC Bearcats sign Abbotsford’s Jazzi Ashton and Chilliwack’s Paitra Hall

A symmetrical look at a double rainbow that appeared against dramatic skies at sunset in Abbotsford on April 13. (Lindsay Dawn/Submitted)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford’s skies a kaleidoscope of colours with double rainbow at sunset

The Walk for Down Syndrome Awareness will be held April 29 at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford, to raise funds and awareness for the Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News file)
Walk for Down syndrome awareness around the corner in Abbotsford