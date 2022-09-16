Irish wolfhound Tabhan with owner Ruth on Friday at Fraser River Heritage Park for the BC regionals specialty show for the Irish Wolfhound Club of Canada. (Karen Murtagh/Mission Record)

Irish wolfhounds compete at regional and national shows in Mission

Events held Sept. 16 and 17 at Fraser River Heritage Park

The Irish Wolfhound Club of Canada is holding two shows in Mission on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 16 and 17) at Fraser River Heritage Park.

The BC regionals specialty show is taking place Friday, while the national speciality show is on Saturday. It’s the first time the shows have come to Mission.

International judges are in attendance from the United States and the United Kingdom.

They are looking for the best type, whether they adhere to the breed standards, the legs and length of body, and strength of neck.

The dog with 10 points becomes the Canadian champion.

The BC regionals specialty show for the Irish Wolfhound Club of Canada was held Friday at Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission. (Karen Murtagh/Mission Record)

