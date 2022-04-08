iA Financial Group donates $25K to Archway Community Services in Abbotsford

Thanking iA Financial Group for their $25,000 donation to Archway Community Services are (from left) Karen Kenny, Evan Pater, Senior Services supervisor Josh Burton and Jada Onigbinde. (Submitted photo)

The iA Financial Group has donated $25,000 to Archway Community Services in Abbotsford to support services for seniors.

The business wanted to find a way to help out during the flooding and reached out to Archway.

After mentioning their interest in helping seniors, their gift was designated to help with services such as Meals on Wheels and transportation to medical appointments and grocery shopping.

Denis Ricard, president and CEO of iA Financial Group, said the company wants to make a difference in the communities where their clients and employees live.

“That’s why we provided financial support to Archway Community Services for their emergency response to the flooding in the Fraser Valley. Archway helped many people in need at that time, especially seniors, drawing on its core values of inclusion, compassion and excellence,” he said.

“We believe that these three values, which are also close to our hearts, have the power to create positive change in the world.”

RELATED: Abbotsford campaign raises awareness about sexual exploitation of youth

The donation has also helped support the seniors income tax program, which helps those over 55 with modest incomes. Some of the clients aren’t comfortable with filing their own taxes and would miss out on important benefits without the program’s assistance, said Josh Burton, supervisor of Senior Services.

“The past two years have been incredibly isolating for many seniors, from COVID to flooding cutting them off from their loved ones,” he said.

“This donation helped us provide extra services and meals during the flooding and increased our capacity in the income tax program. We’re so thankful to iA Financial Group for partnering with us.”

In 2021, the iA Financial Group donated close to $8 million to charities working in the health-care, education, social-services and environmental fields. One of those donations was to Food Banks Canada, which helps fund the Archway Food Bank.

They also recently announced a $100,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards presented in 6 categories

Charity and Donations