Horsepower for Hospice Show and Shine supports Abbotsford programs

The third annual Horsepower for Hospice Show and Shine takes place Aug. 19 at Mt. Lehman Winery in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Abbotsford Hospice Society holds its third annual Horsepower for Hospice Show and Shine on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The free family-friendly event is held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Lehman Winery, 5094 Mt. Lehman Rd.

It includes entertainment, live music, food trucks and fun activities for the whole family. Admission is by donation.

All makes and models of vehicles are welcome for a $35 registration fee. The first 100 vehicles receive an Abbotsford Hospice swag bag.

Trophies will be awarded in several categories.

All funds raised help the Abbotsford Hospice Society continue to support families who need critical palliative care and bereavement support for their loss and grief.

Funds direclty enable programming to assist children and families, ages three and up, to process their grief in a safe and healthy environment.

Visit abbotsfordhospice.org/horsepower to register a vehicle or for more information.

Eventsfundraiser