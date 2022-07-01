Hope park filled with classic cars for Canada Day

A Canada Day Car Show filled Memorial Park in Hope on Friday, with about 200 cars turning out to gleam in the sun. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard) A Canada Day Car Show filled Memorial Park in Hope on Friday, with about 200 cars turning out to gleam in the sun. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard) A Canada Day Car Show filled Memorial Park in Hope on Friday, with about 200 cars turning out to gleam in the sun. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard) A Canada Day Car Show filled Memorial Park in Hope on Friday, with about 200 cars turning out to gleam in the sun. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard) A Canada Day Car Show filled Memorial Park in Hope on Friday, with about 200 cars turning out to gleam in the sun. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard) A Canada Day Car Show filled Memorial Park in Hope on Friday, with about 200 cars turning out to gleam in the sun. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard) A Canada Day Car Show filled Memorial Park in Hope on Friday, with about 200 cars turning out to gleam in the sun. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard) A Canada Day Car Show filled Memorial Park in Hope on Friday, with about 200 cars turning out to gleam in the sun. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard)

About 200 cars turned out for the Canada Day Car Show in Hope on Friday.

The event packed downtown’s Memorial Hall with classic and modern cars, food vendors, a marketplace and live entertainment. The event is set to wrap up at 3 p.m.

It’s just one event taking place for Canada Day in Hope and around the eastern Fraser Valley. Hope’s evening Canada Day celebrations begin at 4 p.m. with more food vendors, a beer garden, live entertainment and more at 6th Ave. Park.

The event will wrap up with fireworks, beginning at about 10 p.m.

The City of Chilliwack celebrations begin at 5 p.m. at Townsend Park, and Abbotsford’s celebrations began in the morning and carry through to a fireworks finale as well.

There are events taking place throughout the day into the evening in Harrison Hot Springs as well, with even more fireworks.

