Holmberg House hospice in Abbotsford needs 6 new couches

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) is replacing six couches at the Holmberg House hospice in Abbotsford and is asking for the public’s support towards the $36,000 cost.

FVHCF executive director Liz Harris said the old couches are in disrepair and no longer beneficial to patient and family comfort.

She said the new couches will meet current infection-control standards while being stylish and comfortable.

“The new couches will be sleeper beds as well, allowing family members to stay close by when needed,” Harris said.

She said that, in hospice care, it has been shown that maintaining physical comfort helps to deal with emotional and mental needs of both patient and family.

It helps to ease the individual’s experience, guaranteeing dignity and relief at a difficult time, Harris said.

A recognition wall at Holmberg House will honour those who help with the project.

Those wanting to help can contact the FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or visit fvhcf.ca and write “Holmberg House” in the “leave a comment” box.

The 10-bed Holmberg House hospice is owned and operated by the Abbotsford Hospice Society and is located on Marshall Road adjacent to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

The FVHCF raises funds for equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

