The Abbotsford Hospice Society operates Holmberg House on Marshall Road. (Submitted photo)

The Abbotsford Hospice Society operates Holmberg House on Marshall Road. (Submitted photo)

Holmberg House hospice in Abbotsford needs 6 new couches

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raising $36K for new furniture

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) is replacing six couches at the Holmberg House hospice in Abbotsford and is asking for the public’s support towards the $36,000 cost.

FVHCF executive director Liz Harris said the old couches are in disrepair and no longer beneficial to patient and family comfort.

She said the new couches will meet current infection-control standards while being stylish and comfortable.

“The new couches will be sleeper beds as well, allowing family members to stay close by when needed,” Harris said.

She said that, in hospice care, it has been shown that maintaining physical comfort helps to deal with emotional and mental needs of both patient and family.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Health Care foundation raises almost $18K with online auction and raffles

It helps to ease the individual’s experience, guaranteeing dignity and relief at a difficult time, Harris said.

A recognition wall at Holmberg House will honour those who help with the project.

Those wanting to help can contact the FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or visit fvhcf.ca and write “Holmberg House” in the “leave a comment” box.

The 10-bed Holmberg House hospice is owned and operated by the Abbotsford Hospice Society and is located on Marshall Road adjacent to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

The FVHCF raises funds for equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

RELATED: Health Care Foundation holds Grand Gala with Casino Royale theme

Charity and DonationsfundraisingHealthcare

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2022 Christmas light displays in Abbotsford and Mission
Next story
B.C. man designs ‘turtlepods’ – mobile personal shelter prototypes to assist the unhoused

Just Posted

Emergency crews were called to the westbound Lickman Road on-ramp for a semi-truck with a ruptured fuel tank on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Google Maps)
Emergency crews called to Hwy 1 on-ramp for semi-truck with ruptured fuel tank

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon announcing almost $10 million for Cultus Lake Park waste water treatment plant. ( Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Cultus Lake Park to receive almost $10M for new waste water treatment plant

The Abbotsford Hospice Society operates Holmberg House on Marshall Road. (Submitted photo)
Holmberg House hospice in Abbotsford needs 6 new couches

33687 Marshall Road, Abbotsford
2022 Christmas light displays in Abbotsford and Mission