Hawaiian Shirt Gala in Abbotsford raises funds for mental health

Event hosted by BeMorr Society, formed in memory of Brook Morrison

The Hawaiian Shirt Gala is being held Sept. 17 in Abbotsford to raise money for the BeMorr Society, which was formed in memory of Brook Morrison, who died by suicide in 2020.

A luau-themed event in Abbotsford on Saturday, Sept. 17 will raise money for a non-profit organization that focuses on mental health and suicide awareness.

The Hawaiian Shirt Gala is hosted by the Abbotsford-based BeMorr Society at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event features a full dinner, singer Eddy Whiskey, a silent auction, raffles, prizes and dancing with DJ Aftershock.

Special guest MC is Keri Adams of CTV Morning Live.

The BeMorr Society was founded following the 2020 death by suicide of Brook Morrison at the age of 26. Brook struggled with PTSD, depression and anxiety following the suicide of his father in 2013.

Following his passing, the Morrison family envisioned what they could do to assist those in a similar situation to Brook and his mental-health challenges.

After many discussions around the Morrison kitchen table, the BeMorr Society came to life.

The organization developed a counselling assistance program that offers individuals up to 100 per cent coverage for mental-health counselling along with eliminating the lengthy wait time to speak to a professional.

To date, they have connected clients to counsellors for more than 400 sessions.

The Hawaiian Shirt Gala was organized in memory of Brook, who loved a good party and, in particular, those with Hawaiian shirts.

Visit bemorrsociety.ca for more information or to purchase tickets for the gala.

