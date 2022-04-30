Hard rock Canadian band Default to kick off 150th annual Chilliwack Fair

Sesquicentennial celebration of the fair runs Aug. 4 to 7 at Chilliwack Heritage Park

Canadian post-grunge/hard rock band Default will kick off the 150th Chilliwack Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Submitted)

Juno award-winning band Default will be kicking off the 150th Chilliwack Fair this year.

The sesquicentennial celebration of the fair runs Aug. 4 to 7 at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Default is a Vancouver-based post-grunge/hard rock band that formed in 1999.

The multi-platinum band has released four albums and sold millions of records. Their debut album The Fallout (2001) achieved instant success with smash hits ‘Wasting My Time’ and ‘Deny.’ The album One Thing Remains (2005) produced the band’s third slam-dunk hit ‘It Only Hurts.’

In addition, Default took home a Juno for Best New Group in 2002.

They disbanded in 2013 and then came back together five years later. Most recently, the band completed a cross-Canada tour with Stone Temple Pilots.

Default will kick off the 150th Chilliwack Fair at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. The show is included with gate admission. Gates open at 6 p.m. and there will also be food trucks, a licensed area and other entertainment.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 7-18. Admission for kids 6 and under is free. Tickets will soon be available online at www.chilliwackfair.com.

