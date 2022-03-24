Guided tours offered at Mennonite Heritage Museum in Abbotsford

The Mennonite Heritage Museum (1818 Clearbrook Rd.) is offering guided tours called Find Out Fridays.
Guides Helen Rose Pauls and Ralph Wiens take participants through 500 years of Anabaptist-Mennonite history.
Most Fraser Valley Mennonites have their roots in Ukraine, and that makes these tours that much more relevant, considering the current Russian invasion.
Three tour dates are available: March 25, April 1 and April 8. Wiens’ tours take centre stage on those days at 10:30 a.m. and Pauls’ are at 1:30 p.m. The small group tours will last from one hour to 90 minutes.
Admission is free, but registration is required by calling 604-758-5667.