Golfers make big gains for Fraser Valley hospitals

The Golf Fore Your Hospitals Golf Tournament at Sandpiper Resort in Harrison Mills was a fun-filled event that raised more than $90,000 for hospital needs in Mission, Abbotsford, Hope and Chilliwack. (Submitted photo)

The Golfing ‘Fore’ Your Hospitals Tournament was a success once again, raising just over $90,000 for the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF).

The tournament was held at Sandpiper Golf Course in Harrison Mills, presented by RBC Wealth Management Dominion Securities Inc. Money raised will go toward the greatest needs at Fraser East hospitals in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Hope.

The day started with 30 participants putting through the maze of arches with the final shot through the CT Scanner. This year’s event hosted over 144 golfers for a fun-filled day full of activities at every hole from the Abbotsford Canucks hosting a hockey shoot out game, Beat the Pro with two of the University of Fraser Valley’s Ladies Golf team players, the BC Lions Community Outreach team and the popular Golf Ball Cannon that shoots your ball up to 400 yards. The day finished with a banquet hosted by Cory Cassel, and guest speaker Ben Preisner, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian and Canadian marathon runner.

“Everyone at some point in their lives will need access to quality healthcare. It was my greatest pleasure to enjoy a round of golf and a delicious meal with friends to support and raise money for our hospitals,” said Richard Petty. “For me, it is especially meaningful to know that the money raised in the Golf Fore Your Hospitals tournament stays in the Fraser Valley, directly affecting the level of care our local hospitals can offer our community.”

“With the help of all our sponsors, participants, volunteers, FVHCF staff and the planning committee, we had yet another fantastic tournament,” said Liz Harris, executive director of FVHCF. “We are looking forward to planning for next year, so mark your calendars and save the date for Sept. 7, 2023 as we will sell out fast. We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support and hard work that is put into making this a successful turnout.”

