The Golf Fore Your Hospitals Golf Tournament at Sandpiper Resort in Harrison Mills was a fun-filled event that raised more than $90,000 for hospital needs in Mission, Abbotsford, Hope and Chilliwack. (Submitted photo)

The Golf Fore Your Hospitals Golf Tournament at Sandpiper Resort in Harrison Mills was a fun-filled event that raised more than $90,000 for hospital needs in Mission, Abbotsford, Hope and Chilliwack. (Submitted photo)

Golfers make big gains for Fraser Valley hospitals

More than $90,000 raised at Sandpiper Resort for Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation initiatives

The Golfing ‘Fore’ Your Hospitals Tournament was a success once again, raising just over $90,000 for the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF).

The tournament was held at Sandpiper Golf Course in Harrison Mills, presented by RBC Wealth Management Dominion Securities Inc. Money raised will go toward the greatest needs at Fraser East hospitals in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Hope.

The day started with 30 participants putting through the maze of arches with the final shot through the CT Scanner. This year’s event hosted over 144 golfers for a fun-filled day full of activities at every hole from the Abbotsford Canucks hosting a hockey shoot out game, Beat the Pro with two of the University of Fraser Valley’s Ladies Golf team players, the BC Lions Community Outreach team and the popular Golf Ball Cannon that shoots your ball up to 400 yards. The day finished with a banquet hosted by Cory Cassel, and guest speaker Ben Preisner, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian and Canadian marathon runner.

“Everyone at some point in their lives will need access to quality healthcare. It was my greatest pleasure to enjoy a round of golf and a delicious meal with friends to support and raise money for our hospitals,” said Richard Petty. “For me, it is especially meaningful to know that the money raised in the Golf Fore Your Hospitals tournament stays in the Fraser Valley, directly affecting the level of care our local hospitals can offer our community.”

“With the help of all our sponsors, participants, volunteers, FVHCF staff and the planning committee, we had yet another fantastic tournament,” said Liz Harris, executive director of FVHCF. “We are looking forward to planning for next year, so mark your calendars and save the date for Sept. 7, 2023 as we will sell out fast. We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support and hard work that is put into making this a successful turnout.”

READ MORE: New Crafts and Chat program offered for seniors in Abbotsford

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

fundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New Crafts and Chat program offered for seniors in Abbotsford
Next story
Fraser Valley Conservancy holds online sale of native plants

Just Posted

The Fraser Valley Conservancy is holding an online sale of native plants until Sept. 25. (Submitted photo)
Fraser Valley Conservancy holds online sale of native plants

Last year’s series of atmospheric rivers that caused widespread destruction across southern British Columbia caused $675 million in insurance loses, according to an insurance representative. (File photo courtesy of Emcon)
Insurance industry representative calls for better B.C. flood mapping

The Golf Fore Your Hospitals Golf Tournament at Sandpiper Resort in Harrison Mills was a fun-filled event that raised more than $90,000 for hospital needs in Mission, Abbotsford, Hope and Chilliwack. (Submitted photo)
Golfers make big gains for Fraser Valley hospitals

Volunteer Tanya Coghill, left, leads a tour through Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw Elementary School in Abbotsford on Sept. 20. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Inclusion and Indigenous culture featured throughout Abbotsford’s newest school