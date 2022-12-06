Gift-wrapping service in Abbotsford supports Archway programs

Service available by donation until Dec. 24 at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Volunteers Jared and Judy at the Archway Community Services gift-wrapping booth at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in 2021. (Submitted photo)

Shoppers at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre can save time this holiday season by using the gift-wrapping booth organized by Archway Community Services.

The service is available until Dec. 24 at the community booth located outside of the Hudson’s Bay store.

Proceeds support educational classes, after-school homework clubs, social activities, and events to help newcomers build connections within the community.

Archway Immigrant Youth Services is one of the programs that will benefit, and many of their clients are volunteering.

The gift-wrapping service raised $5,200 in 2021, which helped the Archway Community Connections Program host an International Women’s Day event, includiing cultural food; provide food during programs; and purchase special-care items for newcomer families at the holidays.

“The extra funds are so appreciated as they allow us to provide experiences and other needed supplies we wouldn’t otherwise be able to support,” said Elise Marier, program supervisor.

A corporate gift-wrapping service is also offered so local companies save time on their client or staff gift-wrapping, while also supporting newcomers.

“Immigrant youth are often so motivated to give back to the community, and being able to gain valuable volunteer experience is another bonus,” said Coby Piazza, program coordinator.

Visit Archway.ca/wrapping for more information on the gift-wrapping booth or to sign up as a volunteer.

