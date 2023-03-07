Ethan, 12, suffered damage to his leg after falling under a Kelowna transit bus on Feb. 28, 2023. (GoFundMe)

Ethan, 12, suffered damage to his leg after falling under a Kelowna transit bus on Feb. 28, 2023. (GoFundMe)

Fundraiser tops $5,000 for Okanagan boy injured after falling under bus

The GoFundMe says donations will help with cost of physiotherapy

A fundraiser has earned over $5,000 for a Kelowna boy injured after slipping under a city bus in the Mission area.

On Feb. 28, 12-year-old Ethan was running to the bus stop with friends when he slipped on the ice and slid under the bus as it pulled away.

The GoFundMe says Ethan has a severely damaged leg and remains in care at Kelowna General Hospital.

Donations are to go toward physiotherapy and any equipment needed for recovery, as his mom takes time off work to focus on Ethan.

“Stacy and Ethan are overwhelmed with the support from the community near and far,” said Deirdre Wilson, the fundraiser’s organizer.

In just one day, the fundraiser surpassed the halfway mark of its $10,000 goal.

BC Transit

