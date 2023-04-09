Free income-tax service offered in Abbotsford for people with low incomes

A free income-tax preparation program is offered in Abbotsford for people with low incomes.

Tax returns are completed free of charge by volunteers in March and April through a collaboration between the Canada Revenue Agency and the Clearbrook Golden Age Society.

The program serves individuals with an income of up to $35,000 and couples with an income of up to $45,000.

The clinics are held in the basement of Garden Park Tower (2825 Clearbrook Rd.).

Spots are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

They can be booked in person at the office, by calling 604-744-0109 or by emailing incometax@gardenparktower.ca.

