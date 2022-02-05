Fraser Valley Grand (Un)Gala takes a different approach to fundraising

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s Grand (Un)Gala is running throughout February and invites people to participate from home, meaning they can stay in their comfy shoes if they want. (Submitted photo)

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) is asking people to take the night off, but still help them raise funds for much-needed hospital equipment during the month of February.

Their annual gala fundraising event is doing a complete 180 this year with a month-long Fraser Valley Grand (Un)Gala approach.

Did you ever want to pay someone to not have to attend an event? Well, now you can join the FVHCF and save the expense of the tux and the little black dress by not joining them.

The (Un)Gala means you can pick an evening and spend it entirely the way you choose to spend it. Enjoy an overdue night out with friends, make dinner at home with the family or have a date night with your significant other.

“We’ve taken a different angle on our annual gala fundraiser,” said Liz Harris, executive director of the FVHCF. “We thought with all the (COVID) restrictions we didn’t want to plan for the usual event, but we still needed to support our hospitals.”

The best way to do this is to start your own gala page to share with friends and family at justgiving.com/campaign/fraservalleygrandungala. This year’s gala theme was supposed to be Casino Royale, and Harris would still like to see people follow the theme if possible.

“You could still have a Casino Royale,” she said. “You could even watch the movie.”

Or, you could nothing. With no actual event to attend, Harris would love to see pictures of how everyone is spending their (un)gala-themed evening – even if it’s your slippers propped up on the coffee table.

Post pictures during the month of February, and tag them on social media – @FVHCF. Use the hashtag #FVHCFunGala2022.

Harris is encouraging everyone to introduce their friends and family to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. The funds raised will support the greatest need of the hospitals in the eastern Fraser Valley.

“By being a part of the (un)gala, you will be an ambassador for your local hospital in the eastern Fraser Valley,” she said. “The best way to do this is to start your own gala page to share with friends and family.”

With a fundraising gala of $100,000, Harris is confident this unique fundraising event will be embraced by supporters.

“Because there is no expense to hold an actual gala, (un)gala funds raised will have a larger impact,” she said.

How can you get involved in the Fraser Valley Grand (un)Gala?

• Sign up at justgiving.com/campaign/fraservalleygrandungala and plan a fundraiser event virtually with friends or at home with family.

• Make a donation. Don’t forget to put “gala” in the comments.

• Bid on great items donated by local businesses at FVHCF’s online silent auction.

• Purchase raffles tickets. Enter to win a wine basket package, two tickets for future travel with Air Canada or a beautiful diamond bracelet valued at $20,000.

FVHCF raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

“When health-care workers get new equipment it’s like a kid in a candy store,” Harris said. “We really appreciate the public’s support.”

