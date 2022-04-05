Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns on Sunday

Event back at Abbotsford’s Matsqui Community Hall for first time in over two years

The Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns to Abbotsford on Sunday (April 10).

After over two years on pause due to the pandemic, the Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns to Abbotsford on Sunday (April 10).

The third edition of the show once again takes over the Matsqui Community Hall (33676 Olaf Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show is recommended for people of all ages and features comics, toys, graphic novels, trading cards, clothes and more.

Admission to the show is $6 or $5 if you bring a non-perishable food item. Those food items will be gathered and donated to the Archway Food Bank.

RELATED:Fraser Valley Comic and Collectibles Show debuting in Abbotsford in June

The FVCCS debuted on June 16, 2019, with the show drawing hundreds and organizers deeming the event a success. Another show occurred on Oct. 6, 2019, with another strong turnout. The final show before the pandemic took place on Feb. 2, 2020. Shows were expected to continue in 2020, but event restrictions due to COVID-19 prevented those from occurring.

The event is the brainchild of Ivan Sekulic, who Downtown Abbotsford’s comic book store Heroes for Sale. The store was known for many years as Four Aces Comics, but he re-named the shop when he purchased it in 2018.

For more on the event, visit heroesforsale.com.

RELATED: VIDEO: Fraser Valley Comic & Collectibles Show

abbotsfordEventsFraser Valley