Onlookers admire Bruce Webster’s 1952 Alvis at Salish Park in Chilliwack on April 14, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Onlookers admire Bruce Webster’s 1952 Alvis at Salish Park in Chilliwack on April 14, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Fraser Valley Classic Car Show is back in Chilliwack

After a two-year hiatus organizers are looking for more entries for the June event

The Fraser Valley Classic Car Show is back on June 11 after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.

The event is held to raise funds for the Chilliwack General Hospital through the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

Bruce Webster will be there with his rare 1952 Alvis. Alvis was primarily a British manufacturer of military vehicles from 1919 to 1967.

“This car is just incredible,” Webster said, noting it only has 20,000 miles on it and is one of only 302 ever made.

For more information and to register your collector eligible car go to fvccs.ca.

New this year is two new classes: modified vehicles and motorcycles. Trophies will be awarded for all classes as outlined on the website. Onsite food and entertainment will be provided.

Registration online is $10. Registration on the day of the event is $15. Although there is no public admission fee, donations to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation are encouraged, with donations over $20 being eligible for a tax receipt. Free public parking is available on Lot 7.

Fraser Valley Classic Car Show is June 11 at Canada Education Park at the Chilliwack University of the Fraser Valley campus parking lot 7.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley car club postpones car show until 2021

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Car Showschilliwack

 

Bruce Webster and his 1952 Alvis at Salish Park in Chilliwack on April 14, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Bruce Webster and his 1952 Alvis at Salish Park in Chilliwack on April 14, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Previous story
Yale Secondary in Abbotsford raises $13K at Live to Give overnight fundraiser

Just Posted

Kelly Large
Missing Abbotsford woman last seen in Chilliwack

Screenshots from a video posted on social media shows a man who has been charged with assaulting four passengers on a transit bus in Abbotsford on Sunday (April 24).
Surrey man charged after 4 passengers assaulted on transit bus in Abbotsford

(Elections BC photo/Twitter)
Abbotsford School District staff to hold information nights for potential trustees

Gene Lahrkamp (left) and John MacKenzie are No. 2 and 21 respectively on the top-25 list of Canada’s Most Wanted.
Suspect in killing of Abbotsford gangster is 1 of 2 B.C. men on Canada’s Most Wanted list