Fraser Valley Child Development Centre holds Family Day Raffle

Three prizes to be won, and only 1,100 tickets will be sold until Feb. 21

Fraser Valley Child Development Centre is holding its first Family Day Raffle, with three prizes. (Facebook photo)

The Fraser Valley Child Development Centre (FVCDC) is holding its first Family Day Raffle to benefit children and youth with diverse abilities and their families in the Fraser Valley.

There are three prizes to be won, including a three-night stay for four at Fairmont Chateau Whistler, donated by RE/MAX Little Oak Realty; a two-night stay for four at Harrison Hot Springs Resort, donated by Aldergrove Credit Union; and a $500 gift card to the Real Canadian Superstore, donated by HME Mobility and Accessibility.

Raffle tickets are $20 each or $50 for three, and only 1,100 tickets will be sold.

The winners will be drawn at the FVCDC on Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. and posted to Facebook. Winners will also be notified by phone and email.

All proceeds will support the FVCDC, which was founded in 1982, and is a fully accredited, registered charity governed by a volunteer board of directors.

The multidisciplinary team of 100 professionals serves more than 3,600 children and youth with diverse abilities in the Fraser Valley each year, as well as providing support and educational training to parents/caregivers, early childhood professionals and community partners.

The FVCDC’s head office is in Abbotsford, with locations also in Chilliwack and Mission.

Tickets are available online fvcdc.org/family-day-raffle until midnight on Family Day, Feb. 21.

