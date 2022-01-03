Fraser Health’s first baby of 2022 born in Surrey

Langley parents welcomed Joshua at 12:05 a.m., while White Rock’s New Year baby arrived at 1:33 a.m.

Both Surrey and White Rock welcomed their first babies of 2022 on New Year’s Day.

According to Fraser Health, Eunyoung Kim and Bobby Shin of Langley celebrated the birth of their third child at Surrey Memorial Hospital, introducing baby Joshua to the world at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1. – just one minute later than the province’s first baby of the year.

A little brother for sisters Hael and Haon, aged seven and five respectively, Joshua was also the first baby of the new year for the entire Fraser Health region.

It’s a BABY! The first New Year’s baby in the Fraser Health region is Joshua born at 12:05 a.m. at Surrey Memorial Hospital. Welcome Joshua! #HappyNewYear — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) January 1, 2022

The tyke weighed in at 3,260 grams (7.2 lbs).

Meanwhile, White Rock’s first baby arrived at 1:33 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Wee Florence, weighing 3,395 g (7.5 lbs), was born to Yan Zhang and Yu Cheng, and is a sister for William.

