Five Corners in Abbotsford might not be where you think it is

The actual Five Corners in Abbotsford is the intersection of Essendene Avenue, Montvue Avenue and West Railway Street (top photo). But the intersection of South Fraser Way and McCallum (bottom photo) is often referred to by that name. (Google Street View)

The Five Corners intersection in Abbotsford is not where most people think it is, according to a local historian.

Kris Foulds, curator of historical collections at The Reach Gallery Museum, said many people mistakenly label the area of South Fraser Way and McCallum Road with that name. She wants to set the record straight.

Foulds says the actual Five Corners is the intersection of Essendene Avenue, Montvue Avenue and West Railway Street.

“Five Corners has been – and should be correctly remembered as – the site of the community Christmas tree for decades, even before a living tree was planted there, and the WWI cenotaph,” she said.

Foulds said the owners of the strip mall at the South Fraser Way and McCallum intersection used the name in error, relocating the historic corner westward.

She said the mistake has persevered over the years.

Foulds said one needs only to look at a map to confirm that the wrongly identified Five Corners actually has only four corners, while the correct one does indeed have five.



This photo shows the area of South Fraser Way and McCallum that is today often mistakenly referred to as Five Corners. The intersection was home to the Abbotsford Legion and a lot occupied by a business. (The Reach P5233)