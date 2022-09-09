Event in Abbotsford features readings from two poets

A book launch will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Abbotsford for poets Sarah Ens (left) and Ellie Sawatzky.

The public is invited to a book launch for two prominent Canadian poets on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Abbotsford.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at the Mennonite Heritage Museum, 1818 Clearbrook Rd.

Sarah Ens, who lives in Manitoba, has recently published a book of poems that draws connections between the Russian Mennonite diaspora and the plight of migratory grassland birds.

Ellie Sawatzky is originally from Ontario and now resides in Vancouver. Her recently published poems trace the growing-up of a young woman in a time of ecological and socio-economic peril.

The event is free, and light refreshments will be served. Visit mennonitemuseum.org for more information.

