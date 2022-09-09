A book launch will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Abbotsford for poets Sarah Ens (left) and Ellie Sawatzky.

A book launch will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Abbotsford for poets Sarah Ens (left) and Ellie Sawatzky.

Event in Abbotsford features readings from two poets

Book launch held Sept. 10 at Mennonite Heritage Museum

The public is invited to a book launch for two prominent Canadian poets on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Abbotsford.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at the Mennonite Heritage Museum, 1818 Clearbrook Rd.

Sarah Ens, who lives in Manitoba, has recently published a book of poems that draws connections between the Russian Mennonite diaspora and the plight of migratory grassland birds.

Ellie Sawatzky is originally from Ontario and now resides in Vancouver. Her recently published poems trace the growing-up of a young woman in a time of ecological and socio-economic peril.

The event is free, and light refreshments will be served. Visit mennonitemuseum.org for more information.

RELATED: Mennonite Heritage Museum opens

Events

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley participants receive official jerseys in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Thomas Lang, national sales manager at Fraserway RV, and Lisa Liegel Rees, president of East to West RV, announced the two companies’ partnership on Friday (Sept. 9) in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Fraserway RV and East to West announce $125M partnership

A new board of education will be elected during the Oct. 15 municipal elections. (File photo)
One dozen candidates on preliminary list for Abbotsford school board election

Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw on Eagle Mountain is the newest elementary school to open in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford school district photo)
New school opens in Abbotsford; improvements coming to others

A book launch will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Abbotsford for poets Sarah Ens (left) and Ellie Sawatzky.
Event in Abbotsford features readings from two poets

Pop-up banner image