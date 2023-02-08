The Abbotsford Police Department is holding a free electronic destruction/recycling event on Thursday, Feb. 9. (Abbotsford Police Department file photo)

Electronic destruction and recycling event takes place in Abbotsford

Police and recycling association partner for event on Thursday, Feb. 9

The Abbotsford Police Department and the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) are partnering for a free data-destruction event on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The event runs at Highstreet shopping centre (3122 Mt. Lehman Rd.) from 2 to 5 p.m. The public is invited to bring unwanted electronic devices – such as hard drives, computers, laptops, phones, tablets, tapes and other small devices – to be securely destroyed or wiped clean and re-used for free.

Data storage devices will be destroyed on site with the use of ERA’s shredding machine to prevent data being recovered from old equipment.

Visit era.ca for more information, including drop-off instructions and other electronic recycling locations.

