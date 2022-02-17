Earlybird RV Show and Sale returns to Abbotsford

Keystone’s award-winning Arcadia 370RL is among the products on display at the Earlybird RV Show and Sale running Feb. 17-20 at Tradex in Abbotsford.

British Columbia’s premier recreational vehicle show returns to Tradex in Abbotsford from Feb. 17 to 20.

The Earlybird RV Show and Sale is a one-stop resource for those looking to plan a family getaway, road trip or even just a weekend getaway.

Catering to all different needs and lifestyles, the show has answers for those just beginning to plan their RV journey or RV veterans who have an abundance of mileage under their belts.

Topping the list of highly anticipated products is Keystone’s award-winning Arcadia 370RL, the latest evolution of their popular travel trailer, which has been completely redesigned for 2022.

New from the frame up, the Arcadia chassis – which officials call the NGC2 – is proprietary to Keystone. The company describes it as a crawl-space design with a three-inch-tall channel running the entire length of the frame, like a crawl space in a home. This space is used to route plumbing, electrical and heating ducts without the need to navigate obstructions

Showgoers will also note the residential feel of the decor, which has a light and airy modern farmhouse style.

The other RV to see at the show will be the highly anticipated Mission Overland, known for premier performance, safety, and comfort. Every single Mission Overland travel trailer is crafted by hand in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies in Alberta by a dedicated team of adventurers.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Feb. 17 to 19 (Thursday to Saturday) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Admission is $10 general, $8 for seniors (60+), $7 for youth (ages 13 to 18), and free for kids 12 and under.

Tickets are available at the door or online at rvshowsbc.com.

Net proceeds will be donated to charity. Both the Earlybird and Snowbird RV shows to date have raised more than $1.9 million.

Visit the website or call 604-870-4678 for more information.

Recreation