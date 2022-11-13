Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ken Tjensvold (left), Christopher McGuire and Lesley Kristiansen (far right) present a $1,000 donation to Meghan Kellington, co-ordinator with the Starfish Pack program in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

Eagles club in Abbotsford donates $1,000 to Starfish Pack program

Money was raised at Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute on Oct. 20

An Eagles tribute concert in Abbotsford on Oct. 20 raised just over $1,000 toward the Starfish Pack program.

The concert, Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute, was hosted at the Abbotsford Arts Centre by the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

The club turned over their donation on Nov. 2 from money raised during a 50/50.

The Starfish Pack program provides food-filled backpacks to go home every weekend with students who qualify.

It costs $675 to provide each child a backpack every weekend through the school year.

There are currently more than 500 backpacks being delivered weekly to students at 42 elementary, middle and high schools in Abbotsford.

Visit starfishpack.com/abbotsford for more information.

RELATED: Starfish Pack program helps feed hundreds of kids

fundraiser

