Eagles club in Abbotsford donates $1,000 to Starfish Pack program

An Eagles tribute concert in Abbotsford on Oct. 20 raised just over $1,000 toward the Starfish Pack program.
The concert, Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute, was hosted at the Abbotsford Arts Centre by the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
The club turned over their donation on Nov. 2 from money raised during a 50/50.
The Starfish Pack program provides food-filled backpacks to go home every weekend with students who qualify.
It costs $675 to provide each child a backpack every weekend through the school year.
There are currently more than 500 backpacks being delivered weekly to students at 42 elementary, middle and high schools in Abbotsford.
Visit starfishpack.com/abbotsford for more information.