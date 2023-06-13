A scene from the Ann Davis Transition Society Drive-Thru Breakfast in 2019. (Ann Davis Transition Society)

A scene from the Ann Davis Transition Society Drive-Thru Breakfast in 2019. (Ann Davis Transition Society)

Drive-thru breakfast event in Chilliwack to support Ann Davis Transition Society

Fundraiser June 14 accepting donations from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Elements Casino

Ann Davis Transition Society invites everyone to drop by early for their 8th Annual Drive Thru Breakfast on Wednesday, June 14.

Ann Davis fundraiser will be graciously accepting donations from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Elements Casino, as folks drive by the casino entrance to pick up a healthy, continental-style breakfast with juice and coffee for a minimum $10 donation.

The breakfast bag includes baked goods, fruit, coupons for local businesses, and a chance to win great prizes.

”We are asking everyone who drives through to please bring along a non-perishable food item to donate with their minimum donation.”

The proceeds from the fundraiser go towards helping women and children’s program in our community.

“Every donation will not only help provide basic supports for vulnerable individuals, but help ensure they will continue to receive the vital services we offer at Ann Davis Transition Society.”

“If you would like to get involved with our event, or have any other questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.”

Drive Thru Breakfast June 14 from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Elements Casino, Chilliwack (8180 Young Rd). Info@anndavis.org

City of Chilliwack

