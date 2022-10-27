Crystal Gala in Abbotsford raises $475K for breast health

The 22nd annual Crystal Gala fundraiser was held Saturday at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising money for breast cancer health. The sold-out event featured a Spanish theme. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The 22nd annual Crystal Gala fundraiser was held Saturday at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising money for breast cancer health. The sold-out event featured a Spanish theme. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The 22nd annual Crystal Gala fundraiser was held Saturday at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising money for breast cancer health. The sold-out event featured a Spanish theme. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Crystal Gala committee works tirelessly all year to plan the event. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The 22nd annual Crystal Gala fundraiser was held Saturday at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising money for breast cancer health. The sold-out event featured a Spanish theme. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The 22nd annual Crystal Gala fundraiser was held Saturday at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising money for breast cancer health. The sold-out event featured a Spanish theme. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The 22nd annual Crystal Gala fundraiser was held Saturday at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising money for breast cancer health. The sold-out event featured a Spanish theme. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Outgoing mayor Henry Braun (second from left) and wife Velma visit with former Abbotsford News editor Rick Rake and wife Kathleen, a former member of the Crystal Gala committee. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The event included a large selection of silent auction items. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The 22nd annual Crystal Gala fundraiser was held Saturday at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising money for breast cancer health. The sold-out event featured a Spanish theme. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The 22nd annual Crystal Gala fundraiser was held Saturday at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising money for breast cancer health. The sold-out event featured a Spanish theme. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Abbotsford MP Ed Fast (right) joined the festivities. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The 22nd annual Crystal Gala fundraiser was held Saturday at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising money for breast cancer health. The sold-out event featured a Spanish theme. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The 22nd annual Crystal Gala fundraiser was held Saturday at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising money for breast cancer health. The sold-out event featured a Spanish theme. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The 22nd annual Crystal Gala was held Saturday at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising $475,000 for breast health – and the donations are still coming in.

The formal sold-out event – the largest of its kind in the region – featured a Spanish theme this year. It included a three-course gourmet dinner, silent and live auctions, games throughout the evening, entertainment and dancing.

The gala is held every October but was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Crystal Gala Foundation uses money raised at the gala (and throughout the year) to fund equipment, technology and research projects that support the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

This year, they are replacing an ultrasound – a cost of approximately $130,000 – at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) and Cancer Centre.

They are also planning to provide new screening mammography equipment at Chilliwack General Hospital at a cost of about $300,000.

Money raised throughout the years has mainly gone towards the Crystal Gala Breast Health Screening Mammography Clinic at ARH, including for medical equipment and furnishings.

The organization works closely with the Chilliwack Hospital Foundation and the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation to ensure they are directing the funds where they are most needed.

Prior to this weekend’s gala, the Crystal Gala Foundation had raised more than $3.2 million since its inception in 1999.

fundraising