The Air One police helicopter visited Abbotsford Christian middle school on Wednesday (June 22) to thank students for supporting Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Cops for Cancer riders visit Abbotsford school to thank students

Abbotsford Christian middle school held toonie drive to support the cause

Participants in the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley visited Abbotsford Christian middle school on Wednesday (June 22) to thank them for their fundraising efforts.

The school held a toonie drive and raised approximately $700 for the cause.

As part of the thank-you event, the Air One police helicopter landed in the school field. There was also a K9 demonstration, and a few Emergency Response Team vehicles were on display.

Cops for Cancer is an annual event through the Canadian Cancer Society in which law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle a certain distance to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services.

Tour de Valley is one of five tours taking place in Canada this year. Tour de Valley participants will cycle more than 800 kilometres across the Fraser Valley from Sept. 21 to 29.

The tour has a goal of raising $250,000 and, as of June 23, was at almost $170,000. Donations can be made at copsforcancer.ca.

