Communitas Supportive Care in Abbotsford holds two job fairs

Events at The Reach give opportunity to learn more about career options

Communitas Supportive Care Society is hosting two job fairs at The Reach in Abbotsford on May 4 and 5. (Communitas photo: Veronica Harms)

Communitas Supportive Care Society in Abbotsford is hosting job fairs on Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5.

The fairs take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 4 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 5 at The Reach Gallery Museum, 32388 Veteran’s Way.

Layne Bieber, human resources manager for Communitas, said the fairs are an opportunity for people to explore a career with the organization.

“You’ll have a chance to see what others are saying about why they work for us, ask our HR team any questions you might have, and even apply right on the spot,” Bieber said.

Communitas provides care in communities across B.C. for people who live with developmental disabilities, mental health challenges, and acquired brain injury.

Services range from 24/7 home living options to skills-based day services to respite care for families.

Communitas offers opportunities such as residential support workers in 24/7 group living arrangements, in one of their mental health teams, and for specialized roles such as LPNs, RPNs and RNs.

There are also opportunities to grow leadership skills through manager-in-training opportunities.

The job fairs will be held in The Reach’s Community Art Space, where Communitas has an exhibit called The Heart of Communitas.

The exhibit focuses on people – those who work for the organization and the people they serve.

People attending the job fair will be able to view portraits of employees and read more about why those employees choose to work for the organization.

“The exhibit gives our staff a voice, a unique way to express why they chose to work here and what keeps them here,” Bieber said. “That’s why we thought it would be such a good idea to hold our job fair in the same space.”

For more information or to register, call 604-850-6608, email hr@communitascare.com or visit CommunitasCare.com.

