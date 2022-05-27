Communitas Supportive Care in Abbotsford holds shred-a-thon fundraiser

Volunteers, like Michael, are ready to welcome people to the upcoming Communitas shred-a-thon on May 28. (Communitas photo: Vicky Manderson)

Communitas Supportive Care Society host a shred -a-thon fundraiser on Saturday, May 28.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in parking lot E. Secure shredding will be provided in an Urban Impact mobile shredding truck.

Volunteers will be on hand to transport boxes from car to truck and Communitas staff will be on hand to answer any questions about the organization, including career opportunities.

Contactless donations will be accepted (credit/debit.) The suggested donation is $10 for a banker’s box of items for shredding, $5 per additional box with a limit of 10 boxes per household.

All funds raised will benefit Communitas Supportive Care Society, which supports people across B.C. who live with diverse abilities.

The organization’s first shred-a-thon was held on March 12.

“Our first shredding event was very successful and we are pleased to be partnering with Urban Impact and Sevenoaks Shopping Centre to bring this opportunity to Abbotsford once more,” said Sarah De Klein, philanthropy and donor relations for Communitas. “We are grateful for this wonderful community support.”

Visit CommunitasCare.com for more information.

