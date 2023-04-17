Communitas in Abbotsford provides Hope for Ukraine

Karina poses with a child in the kindergarten program of the Florence Centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Despite the war, staff continue to serve families whose children live with developmental disabilities. (Photo from the Florence Centre)

Despite bombs falling, air raid sirens, and blackouts, a small group of dedicated people are supporting families in Ukraine whose children live with developmental disabilities.

These are colleagues of Abbotsford’s Communitas Supportive Care Society, working with the Florence Centre in Zaporizhzhia.

Communitas, in connection with Canada Ukraine Agrarian Development Inc., has partnered with this work since 2007.

Communitas has its roots in the Mennonite community, many of whom have their own roots in Ukraine.

Since the work each organization does is similar – supporting people who live with developmental disabilities and mental health challenges – the connection is a natural one.

Communitas has created the Hope for Ukraine campaign to raise funds and awareness about the work of the Florence Centre.

Communitas CEO Karyn Santiago is inspired by the resilience of the staff of the Florence Centre and the families they serve.

“The staff and participants of the centre are both brave and bold, and it is a privilege to walk alongside our colleagues as they bring hope and peace to others impacted by this war,” she said. “We are audaciously inviting people to join us in support of the Florence Centre.”

Florence Centre director Lucy Romanankova is herself a temporary refugee, living in Romania.

Many of her staff and the people they serve are either internally displaced in Ukraine or scattered across Eastern Europe. Some are still in Zaporizhzhia, where staff continue to support families as best they can. Their work has been disrupted by the war but they have learned to be resourceful.

“At first, I thought we would close. Schools shut down and families either left the country or moved to other places,” Romanankova said. “But with the aid of our supporters, we’ve been able to help our staff members provide services for people no matter where they are.”

Romanankova has coordinated these efforts, consulting with staff, finding resources, and meeting remotely with families and individuals.

Karina Afonina is still in Zaporizhzhia and works with kindergarten children. Though the war continues, families have begun to return and staff have found a way to offer in-person classes.

“Despite the steady shelling of our city, all the children come,” Afonina said. “Parents also attend classes and those who left the city consult with us, so we offer them support online.”

The support of donors living abroad has made it possible for the staff to support each other and the families they serve through the Florence Centre.

Romanankova said that for her and for staff, being able to continue to support families has had a positive impact on their own well-being. It gives them purpose.

They also say that support from Canada is essential. To know that others think of them in their time of need gives them hope for the future.

“Do not forget us, Canadian partners and friends,” Afonina says. “We are working together to help one more person, one more child, one more family.”

Romanankova agrees.

“Without your support, we would have to close and our families would not receive our services. We are very grateful for your support.”

To make a donation to the Hope for Ukraine campaign, visit CommunitasCare.com/hopeforukraine or call the Communitas office at 604-850-6608.

