Communitas in Abbotsford holds free session on planned giving

Event on May 18 looks at estate planning, including living wills

John Wiebe, a lawyer with Kuhn LLP and board member of Communitas Supportive Care Society, is among the speakers at a free seminar on planned giving on May 18. (Submitted photo)

Communitas Supportive Care Society in Abbotsford holds a session on planned giving on Wednesday, May 18.

The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at Communitas (#103 – 2776 Bourquin Crescent West) and focuses on questions such as: Why is giving to charity important? Are your affairs in order? What will your legacy be?

“This is an opportunity for you to develop a plan for giving throughout your lifetime and beyond,” says Sarah De Klein, philanthropy and donor relations for Communitas.

De Klein and Communitas CEO Karyn Santiago will host the event, sharing information about the organization and how giving makes a difference.

As well, John Wiebe, lawyer with Kuhn LLP and board member of Communitas, will focus on the estate-planning process from a legal perspective. In particular, he will discuss important considerations of making a will and the implementation of living wills.

“I find that many people put off their wills and estate planning because it can be a stressful decision-making process,” he says. “My hope is that this seminar helps ease some of that burden.”

Santiago says her family has repeatedly benefited from the information provided in this event.

“We have updated our wills, created family giving funds, and planned for future opportunities where we could express generosity. There is something for everyone to take away from this seminar,” she says.

Communitas Supportive Care Society is a registered charity providing care in communities across B.C. for people living with developmental disabilities, mental health challenges, and acquired brain injury.

Kuhn LLP is based in Vancouver and Abbotsford and provides a wide range of legal services. The event is free and there is no obligation to make a donation to Communitas.

“We offer this event at no cost because we feel it’s important to plan a legacy with lasting impact,” De Klein says.

Visit CommunitasCare.com/events to register.