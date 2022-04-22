City of Abbotsford salutes volunteers during national week

City thanks all those who contribute their time and talents to help others

Search and Rescue teams from across the Lower Mainland helped rescue people from the flooding in Abbotsford last fall. During National Volunteer Week (April 24 to 30), the city is thanking all those who make a difference in the community. (Central Fraser Valley SAR)

The City of Abbotsford is celebrating National Volunteer Week from April 24 to 30 and is inviting local volunteers to share photos of their activities for a chance to win one of 20 appreciation prize packs.

To enter, send photos to volunteer@abbotsford.ca or contact the volunteer coordinator at 604-557-7050 for more information.

In a press release, the city says it wants to recognize and thank the different community groups and individuals who actively give of their time through various forms of service and encourages all Abbotsford residents and businesses to thank the many volunteers who work so hard.

“Every year, Abbotsford volunteers help clean city parks and streets, coach sports teams, prepare and deliver meals for seniors, mentor young students, collect and sort donations for the food bank and put on special events for the rest of the community to enjoy,” the release states.

It says the “incredible work” of the city’s volunteers was highlighted when, during the floods, many residents across the city helped with sandbagging, transported and cared for displaced farm animals, supported residents at the reception centre, and cleaned up the damage and debris left behind.

Recognized by Statistics Canada as one of the most charitable cities in Canada per capita, Abbotsford has a strong tradition of volunteerism. In 2021 alone, 5,765 registered volunteers contributed more than 79,000 service hours to community programs, initiatives and events – the equivalent of more than 41 full-time, year-round employees.

Abbotsford is also home to numerous church groups, charities and community organizations whose volunteers routinely give their time, energy and talents.

Through the city’s centralized volunteer centre and volunteer services division, volunteer opportunities are promoted across the community.

Residents can reach out for assistance to find volunteer opportunities, even if they are not through one of the city’s programs.

“From simply wanting to give back, to developing new skills, or finding deep and meaningful personal connections, volunteering provides social and economic value for all,” the press release states.

