Christian Leaders Network hosts 2022 Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast

The Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast returns to an in-person event on April 13 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. (Submitted photo)

After a two-year break, the Abbotsford Christian Leaders Network hosts their annual Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, April 13 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre

The event, presented by MEI Schools, starts at 7 a.m. and invites community leaders in Abbotsford to come together in prayer for the city’s mayor and council, first responders, school trustees, and independent schools.

Guests gather to network and listen to a keynote address and musical guest over breakfast.

This year the event committee has added a new prayer for community partners and agencies who look after the most vulnerable groups in the city, including the homeless.

“Homelessness has been a difficulty in Abbotsford for some time, and there are many agencies working hard behind the scenes. We wanted to add a prayer for those community leaders as well this year,” said Andy Kwak, event chair.

“The event is inclusive to people from all backgrounds, regardless of religious affiliation. After the challenges Abbotsford faced with the November flooding, we believe at some level, everyone agrees that prayer is crucial for our city.”

Guest speaker will be Andy Steiger, founder and president of Apologetics Canada, an organization dedicated to helping churches across Canada to better understand and engage in today’s culture.

Steiger speaks internationally and is a current PhD candidate at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. Most recently, he wrote the book Reclaimed: How Jesus Restores Our Humanity in a Dehumanized World.

Steiger said he is “excited an honoured” to participate in the Prayer Breakfast.

“Given this cultural moment, we have all been forced to rethink our humanity in light of our profound need for community. Prayer reminds us of our dependency on community and orients us to a deeper foundation,” he said.

The event also welcomes back Juno Award winner Brian Doerksen as the musical guest.

Doerksen was born and raised in Abbotsford. During the pandemic, he released several songs on the theme of comfort in times of trouble as well as Hymns for Life, his take on timeless hymns.

“Our team is thrilled that provincial health orders have been loosened and capacity limits have been increased to accommodate all who wish to attend,” said event organizer Patricia Driessen. “We are really looking forward to hosting this important in-person event once again.”

Tickets for the event are available online at abbotsfordchristianleaders.com/events

