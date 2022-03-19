Chilliwack kids spread warmth on rainy day with ‘kindness project’

Watson Elementary students handed out small gifts to folks at Vedder Park

Grade 3 students from Watson Elementary were out at Vedder Park on Thursday, March 17, 2022 doing their ‘kindness project.’ (Shelley Burke photo)

A group of Grade 3 students in Chilliwack handed out gifts to random strangers by the Vedder River this past week.

It was all part of Watson Elementary’s ‘kindness project’ in celebration of their kindness week, said teacher Jennifer Thiessen.

On Thursday, March 17, the kids gave out 25 baggies of dog treats, 30 bouquets of tulips, bought a dozen people coffee and placed painted rocks with uplifting messages down by the river at Vedder Park.

“It may have been a super rainy morning but the warmth from their kindness kept shining out of them,” Thiessen said.

The kids in her class raised money through a fundraiser called Chores for Change. They then got to use that money to spread kindness within their community.

“It was a great learning experience for all. Many commented on how it made them feel so good do kind things for others,” she said. “They even saw the kindness continue when one person gave back to them.”

Many classes at the school took part in spreading kindness during kindness week, including one class that painted storm drains for the City of Chilliwack.

One student said their “favourite part of the day” is making people smile.

“I love making other people feel good because it makes me feel good,” said another kid.

Three local business helped the Watson Elementary class with their project: Amble Coffee, Scruffy Tail Pet Food and Supplies, and Blossom Floral Design.

