Chilliwack businesses collaborate to bring back Greendale Days

Fundraiser event will bring in money for Chilliwack Bowls of Hope

Folks take part in Greendale Days (circa 1990s). After about a 20-year absence, Greendale Acres is bringing back the community event on June 18. (Submitted by Vanessa Oddy)

A Chilliwack agri-tourism attraction is bringing back a much loved event in a small farming community.

Greendale Days will be revived on Saturday, June 18 and it will be a fundraiser event taking place at Greendale Acres, home of the Chilliwack Corn Maze.

Originally called Greendale Summer Carnival, it began around 1991 and ran for more than 10 years. But, folks always referred to it as Greendale Days, said Vanessa Oddy, co-owner of Greendale Acres.

“Greendale Days were some of the best memories of my childhood,” she said. “There was a parade, bike rally, lawn mower races and everything. Mr. Hammer (a Greendale resident and welder) even had his zipline out at the back of the mennonite church.”

The new Greendale Days will feature a pancake breakfast, kids’ bike rally, live music and face painting.

Valley Waste and Recycling, Denbow, and Pacific Dairy Centre – all long-time businesses of Greendale – have collaborated with Greendale Acres to make the event possible.

It is also a fundraiser for Chilliwack Bowls of Hope, a non-profit organization that provides meals for more than 900 children each day in the Chilliwack School District.

“We are so excited to be a part of bringing this event back to life. We grew up attending Greendale Days every year and have amazing memories of the community coming together,” Oddy said on behalf of the Greendale Acres families (the Bruinsmas, Millers, Oddys and Vermeers).

Event schedule: Pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., kids’ bike rally (decorate your bikes to win) is at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., face painting goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and live music by Cambree Lovesy is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It is our hope that we can rekindle an event that is anticipated with excitement for years to come,” she said.

All Greendale residents are welcome free of charge (must show ID). Admission from all other attendees will go directly to Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society. Tickets: $12.50 for children 3 to 15, $14.50 for adults (16+), and free admission for kids two and under and those over 75.

Greendale residents living in the Lickman/Keith Wilson/Yale/Chadsey square country block will get in for free.

Greendale Days is Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Greendale Acres (41905 Yale Rd. W.). For more, including to buy tickets online, go to greendaleacres.ca/greendale-days.

