Bradner community of Abbotsford holds May Day celebration

The community of Bradner celebrated its annual May Day event on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began.

The parade and country fair took place in and around Bradner Elementary and the community hall.

The event got underway with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by the parade at 10 a.m.

Opening ceremonies and the traditional May Pole Dance and May Queen ceremony followed.

Activities throughout the day included a petting zoo, face painting, carnival games, food concessions, and live music.

The community of Bradner held its annual May Day Parade and Country Fair on Saturday in and around Bradner elementary and the community hall. The event included the May Pole Dance and May Queen ceremony, as well as activities throughout the day. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
