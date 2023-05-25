BC EggFest barbecue festival is back in Chilliwack this weekend

‘BC EggFest is a celebration of community, great food, and the joy of outdoor cooking’

Chef Dez talks about the benefits of cooking with charcoal to a crowd at his tent during BC EggFest in 2018. Chef Dez is back again at the 2023 BC Eggfest in Chilliwack. (Black Press file)

Barbecue professionals, amateurs, and food lovers from across B.C. will be in Chilliwack this Sunday for BC EggFest.

After pausing the event during the worst of the pandemic, BC EggFest barbecue food festival is back to satisfy the cravings of food enthusiasts and grill masters alike.

BC EggFest brings together barbecue professionals, amateur cooks, and food lovers from all over British Columbia to celebrate the art of outdoor cooking and the versatility of the humble egg.

What’s the egg?

The festival showcases a wide array of dishes prepared on Big Green Egg grills, known for their exceptional flavour infusion and versatility.

READ MORE: Fire up the grill: Let the (Big Green) Egg Fest begin!

Attendees will have the opportunity to witness live cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs, who will be sharing their secrets and techniques to create outstanding barbecue masterpieces.

In addition to the food, there will be a range of activities and entertainment for the whole family. Live music performances, interactive games, and a dedicated kids’ zone ensure a fun-filled day for everyone. Visitors can also explore vendor booths offering barbecue accessories, grilling tools, and various culinary products to enhance their outdoor cooking adventures.

“BC EggFest is a celebration of community, great food, and the joy of outdoor cooking,” event organizer Brandy Schmidt said. “We are thrilled to bring together barbecue enthusiasts, local chefs, and food lovers to indulge in a feast of flavors and enjoy a memorable day of culinary exploration.”

The festival is at GP Home Furniture at 44680 Yale Road West in Chilliwack starting at 11 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bceggfest.com. Tickets give attendees unlimited barbecue tasting all day.

All proceeds from the event go directly to benefit the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

barbecuechilliwack