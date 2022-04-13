BC Classic and Custom Car Show returns to Abbotsford

Event features more than 250 cars on display from April 15 to 17 at Tradex

The BC Classic and Custom Car Show returns to Tradex in Abbotsford from April 15 to 17 after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The BC Classic and Custom Car Show returns to Tradex in Abbotsford for the first time in two years.

The 24th annual show runs Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 17. This year’s theme is Cars, Stars and Guitars.

More than 250 cars will be on display indoors, and a 1970s show-and-shine takes place outside on Saturday and Sunday.

Mike Bovin of Langley will unveil his two-year restoration of a rare 1963 ZO6 split-window Corvette worth more than $2 million. The car will be part of a C-2 Corvette feature display, sponsored by Preston Chevrolet.

As part of the live motorsport entertainment/demonstrations, there will be a Pro-Street Burnout Contest with the highest known cash payout for such a contest anywhere in North America.

ALSO SEE: City of Abbotsford hires new management team to run Tradex

The winner walks away with $2,000 in cash, while the runner-up receives $500.

Car owners from across B.C. will be on hand, including classic and custom cars from throughout the Fraser Valley.

The BC Classic and Custom Car Show also includes an R/C Pit Stop Challenge, indoor R/C car races, a top-fuel nitro dragster performance by Darkside Racing, live entertainment and beer gardens.

Show hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (55 and older), $10 for youth (ages 13 to 18) and free for kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult. They can be purchased at the door.

Visit carsstarsguitars.ca, email customcarshow@shaw.ca or call 604-671-7227 for more information or to enter a vehicle.

Car Shows