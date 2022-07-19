Archway Golf Tournament in Abbotsford raises $75K

Sold-out event supports programs such as support for newcomers

Archway Community Services in Abbotsford raised $75,000 for community programs at its recent fifth annual charity golf tournament.

The Archway Golf Tournament, presented by Sutton Group WestCoast Realty, was held June 21 at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club.

“We’re over the moon at how our community pulled together to show their support in such a big way,” said Steve Carlton, Archway board president and golf committee chair.

The funds and support came from more than 40 sponsors, partners and donors, plus an online auction.

RELATED: Online auction underway in support of Archway Community Services

Archway executive director Rod Santiago said the money raised at the event goes to services such as income tax completion for vulnerable seniors, one-to-one assistance for newcomers facing multiple barriers, advocacy for youth who have aged out of government care, and provision of resources and community for pregnant women and new moms.

“I can’t tell you how much this means to our agency,” he said.

The 2021 tournament raised $70,000, while the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID.

A total of 120 golfers participated in the sold-out tournament, which included lunch and a dinner banquet.

“The weather was perfect and, after having to provide a to-go dinner due to COVID last year, it was amazing to gather in person again,” Carlton said.

Next year’s tournament is scheduled for June 20. Visit ArchwayGolf.ca for more information.

RELATED: Archway Golf Tournament in Abbotsford raises $70K

fundraising