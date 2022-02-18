A free income tax service for low-income earners in Abbotsford runs in March and April. (Photo: Scott Graham on Unsplash)

Appointments open for free income-tax service in Abbotsford

Spots open in March and April for program for low-income people

Appointments can now be booked for a free income-tax preparation program in Abbotsford for people with low incomes.

Tax returns are completed free of charge by volunteers in March and April through a collaboration between the Canada Revenue Agency and the Clearbrook Golden Age Society.

The program serves individuals with an income of up to $35,000 and couples with an income of up to $45,000.

There will be no in-person contact with clients. All communication will be done via email or phone.

Phone appointments can be booked by calling the front desk Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 604-744-0109.

Openings will be available weekdays in March and April from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Returns for clients who have email will be done depending on when the tax preparer is able to start working on them.

Email inquiries can be sent to incometax@gardenparktower.ca.

