Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr will address the crowd and answer questions at the annual Crime is Toast event at Tradex on Oct. 5. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Annual breakfast event returns with Abbotsford police chief

Tickets now on sale for Crime is Toast on Oct. 5 at Tradex

Tickets are now available for the eighth annual “Crime is Toast – Breakfast with the Chief” event hosted by the Abbotsford Police Foundation (APF).

This year’s event takes place Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Tradex, 1190 Cornell St. Police Chief Mike Serr will address the crowd and answer questions.

The event also includes live and online auctions.

The APF was founded in 2005 as a charitable foundation working with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) to provide programs to the community.

While the APD can’t directly receive financial contributions from the public, the APF is an avenue for the community to help support their police force. The APF provides a charitable receipt for every qualified donation over $100.

Over the last 17 years, the APF has raised more than $500,000 and numerous in-kind in contributions. All funds raised help support APD community policing initiatives, programs and the purchase of specialized equipment.

Past projects funded through the APF include a John Deere “Gator” ATV, armoured vests for police dogs, the restoration of a vintage police cruiser, and a drone for use in investigations such as homicides and car crashes.

APF president Kevin Boonstra said none of the projects would have been possible without the public’s support.

“We want to take a moment to express our gratitude to our community,” he said.

Serr also expressed his gratitude on behalf of the APD.

”Your generosity translates to new tools to assist our members in their day-to-day work. Thank you for your support,” he said.

Anyone who has topics they would like Serr to cover at the breakfast is invited is invited to send an email to info@abbypf.ca by Sept. 15. Anyone with items to donate to the auctions is also asked to send a message to that email address.

Visit abbypf.ca to purchase tickets for the breakfast, to make a donation or to obtain more information.

