All Aboard! CP Holiday Train to make a stop in Agassiz

For the first time in three years, the train is back

It’s been three long years, but now, it won’t be long before the train tracks through Agassiz are merry and bright once more.

It was just announced that the CP Holiday Train is once again making a stop in Agassiz. The train makes its stop on Dec. 17 across from the Agassiz Agricultural Hall (6800 Pioneer Avenue), arriving at 5:30 p.m. with the event running from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

MacKenzie Porter and Virginia to Vegas are performing this year.

Porter hails from Medicine Hat, Alta. and is based in Nashville. She won four CCMA Awards and was a JUNO nominee for her album “Drinkin’ Songs: The Collection.” She was the first female artists since Shania Twain to have three no. 1 singles in Canadian country radio with “About You,” “These Days,” and “Seeing Other People.”

Virginia to Vegas is and indie/dance pop artist hailing from Ontario. He has been on the music scene since 2013, putting out one studio album and seven EPs, including the latest “Remember That Time We,” which was released in May. Virginia to Vegas was nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2018.

The CP Holiday Train crosses Canada and the United States to raise money and gather food for local food banks across the CP network.

This year’s tour starts on November 23 in Maine and will feature 168 live shows.

Holiday Train shows are always free to attend, but CP asks attendees to bring cash or a non-perishable food donation to help those in need.

“I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe,” said CP president and CEO Keith Creel. “The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

Since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train campaign has raised $21 million and 5 million pounds of food for food banks across North America.

