Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge crash victim remembered as ‘friendly, hard-working guy’

Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge crash victim Graham Nixon (far right) is remembered by family and friends as a loving, hard-working man. (Screenshot/GoFundMe)

After only seven days, a GoFundMe fundraiser for the victim of a fatal crash on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge has exceeded its $50,000 goal.

Graham Nixon of Fort St. John, who died in a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 26, is fondly remembered as “a friendly, hard-working guy who always exceeded expectations.”

“He was kind and polite to everyone he met,” wrote Taylor Szucs, the organizer of the GoFundMe.”We have worked with and known Graham for years – he was part of our family here at Macro (Industries) and will be forever missed.”

Nixon leaves behind his wife, Ashley Kraus-Wheat, and two children. Szuchs said the fundraiser is for Nixon’s family so they can take the time they need to grieve without worrying about financial stresses.

“The amount of support shown to the kids and I during this time is beyond amazing,” Kraus-Wheat wrote in a Jan. 30 update. “To all his family and friends I have never met and to all of my family and friends thank you. I’m so glad you all got to be a part of his life. He made me and the kids feel so loved and special. Not having to worry about all the financial stresses at this time makes a huge difference in our life.”

You can support the Nixon family by searching “Graham Nixon Family Assistance” on GoFundMe.com.

