Agassiz church raises nearly $10,000 for aid in Ukraine

Local efforts can have an impact even on the other side of the globe.

St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Agassiz raised more than $9,500 for humanitarian efforts in war-ravaged Ukraine during a recent perogy and cabbage rolls fundraiser.

“This fundraiser was a HUGE success,” a church representative wrote on their website. “We are so thankful for everyone who help make it a success, the community and everyone who volunteered.”

St. Anthony has been a part of Agassiz’s history since 1913; the church is said to have received their first organ from Lewis Arthur Agassiz, for whom the townsite is named.

To find ways you can help those affected by the war in Ukraine, visit give.unhcr.ca.

