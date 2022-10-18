Carol Everett is the guest speaker at the 28th annual Celebrate Life Gala on Oct. 20 in Abbotsford.

Advokate in Abbotsford holds Celebrate Life Gala

Event on Oct. 20 at Columbia Bible College includes meal and speakers

Advokate Life and Education Services hosts its 28th annual Celebrate Life Gala in Abbotsford on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Columbia Bible College and includes a free buffet meal, a message from executive director Jared White, and a keynote presentation from guest speaker Carol Everett.

Everett speaks on women’s health and well-being and is an advocate for vulnerable women and children.

General admission is free, but RSVP is required at celebratelifegala.ca or by calling 604-852-4623.

Advokate describes itself as a “women-centric, hope-focused organization offering empowerment-oriented support including counselling, free maternity and baby supplies, postpartum support and community education that helps vulnerable women and low-income families thrive.”

Their programs and services are offered free of charge. Visit advokate.ca for more information.

Events

