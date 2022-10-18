Advokate in Abbotsford holds Celebrate Life Gala

Advokate Life and Education Services hosts its 28th annual Celebrate Life Gala in Abbotsford on Thursday, Oct. 20.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at Columbia Bible College and includes a free buffet meal, a message from executive director Jared White, and a keynote presentation from guest speaker Carol Everett.
Everett speaks on women’s health and well-being and is an advocate for vulnerable women and children.
General admission is free, but RSVP is required at celebratelifegala.ca or by calling 604-852-4623.
Advokate describes itself as a “women-centric, hope-focused organization offering empowerment-oriented support including counselling, free maternity and baby supplies, postpartum support and community education that helps vulnerable women and low-income families thrive.”
Their programs and services are offered free of charge. Visit advokate.ca for more information.