Kaycee Meier, a senior member of the Sumas Holstein 4H, shows junior member Kylie how to apply a product to the top line of a calve for shows, the first morning of the Abbotsford Agrifair in 2022. This year’s Agrifair will run Aug. 4 though 6. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News file)

Kaycee Meier, a senior member of the Sumas Holstein 4H, shows junior member Kylie how to apply a product to the top line of a calve for shows, the first morning of the Abbotsford Agrifair in 2022. This year’s Agrifair will run Aug. 4 though 6. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News file)

Abbotsford’s Agrifair ready for 114th celebration of community roots

Committee’s main goal is to bring the community together, say organizers

Abbotsford’s Agrifair came to be in 1909, through a group of farmers wanting to show off their goods and gather with a sense of community.

Today, 114 years later, Agrifair is still a gathering place embracing a sense of community. And this summer will be no different.

Bob Street, president for the past eight years, has had his hands full this year.

“The fair has gone old school – with an active board and old friends creating a summer event that will bring us back to our roots. Every organization has its ups and downs, its changes and challenges; Agrifair is no different,” Street said. “But our goal has never changed in 114 years: bring the community together to celebrate. And we are.”

Melanie Kish has returned as fair manager, on loan from her employer Richard Meyer Electrical Services, and has hit the ground running.

“We have many returning favourites that will grace the stages and tickle your funny bone,” she said. “Tantalizing food trucks, a staple to any summer event, will be back ready to make your mouth water. All the cute animals you have come to expect to see and love will return with a bigger presence. Of course, Shooting Star Midway will have you flying high or winning prizes after testing your strength, speed or accuracy in the games area. A large 4-H component will be on hand to educate the public and compete within. The Country Horse Classic show has added a fast-paced trick riding component and a daredevil drill team. Wrestling is back with special guests to be confirmed and the Demo Derby will be more exciting than ever.”

Agrifair 2023 takes place Aug. 4-6. Visit agrifair.ca for updates. If you would like to volunteer, sponsor, be an exhibitor or entertainer, email info@agrifair.ca.

READ MORE: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games torch lighting begins 100-day countdown to event

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordAgricultureCommunityEvents

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon ‘wallflower’ blossoms through to 100
Next story
Community of Bradner celebrates 103rd May Day parade and fair

Just Posted

Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph von Woerden was flying over Abbotsford on May 22, 2023 when he spotted his question in a field along the Fraser River. (Ralph von Woerden photo)
VIDEO: Helicopter pilot shares video of a marriage proposal cut into Abbotsford hay field

A man is arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening a bailiff on Tuesday afternoon (May 23) at an Abbotsford apartment building. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Emergency response team called in after tenant allegedly assaults and threatens bailiff in Abbotsford

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)
Police investigate after inmate assaulted at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

BC United leader Kevin Falcon (left) shares a laugh with Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman on May 17 in Abbotsford during a tour of the community. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Official opposition leader stops in Abbotsford to discuss social issues with MLA Bruce Banman