Abbotsford’s Agrifair ready for 114th celebration of community roots

Kaycee Meier, a senior member of the Sumas Holstein 4H, shows junior member Kylie how to apply a product to the top line of a calve for shows, the first morning of the Abbotsford Agrifair in 2022. This year’s Agrifair will run Aug. 4 though 6. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News file)

Abbotsford’s Agrifair came to be in 1909, through a group of farmers wanting to show off their goods and gather with a sense of community.

Today, 114 years later, Agrifair is still a gathering place embracing a sense of community. And this summer will be no different.

Bob Street, president for the past eight years, has had his hands full this year.

“The fair has gone old school – with an active board and old friends creating a summer event that will bring us back to our roots. Every organization has its ups and downs, its changes and challenges; Agrifair is no different,” Street said. “But our goal has never changed in 114 years: bring the community together to celebrate. And we are.”

Melanie Kish has returned as fair manager, on loan from her employer Richard Meyer Electrical Services, and has hit the ground running.

“We have many returning favourites that will grace the stages and tickle your funny bone,” she said. “Tantalizing food trucks, a staple to any summer event, will be back ready to make your mouth water. All the cute animals you have come to expect to see and love will return with a bigger presence. Of course, Shooting Star Midway will have you flying high or winning prizes after testing your strength, speed or accuracy in the games area. A large 4-H component will be on hand to educate the public and compete within. The Country Horse Classic show has added a fast-paced trick riding component and a daredevil drill team. Wrestling is back with special guests to be confirmed and the Demo Derby will be more exciting than ever.”

Agrifair 2023 takes place Aug. 4-6. Visit agrifair.ca for updates. If you would like to volunteer, sponsor, be an exhibitor or entertainer, email info@agrifair.ca.

